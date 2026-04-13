Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 13th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance REFI: This commercial real estate finance company, which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 16.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. Quote

PattersonUTI Energy PTEN: This oilfield services company, which is one of the largest onshore contract drillers in the United States and has a large fleet of pressure pumping equipment, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.