Best Income Stock to Buy for December 8th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:

Swedbank SWDBY: This leading Nordic-Baltic banking group which has retail and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

