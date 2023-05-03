Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 3rd:

Modiv Inc. MDV: This company which invest in real estate income-producing properties in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Modiv has a PEG ratio of 1.51 compared with 1.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Infineon Technologies IFNNY: This company which designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic device, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Infineon Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 3.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup PHM: This company which is engaged in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.0% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

