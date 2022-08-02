Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR: This discount variety retail stores chain carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Dollar Tree, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dollar Tree, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dollar Tree, Inc. Quote
Dollar Tree has a PEG ratio of 1.31 compared with 1.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Dollar Tree, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Dollar Tree, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dollar Tree, Inc. Quote
Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 93.5% over the last 60 days.
Delek US Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Delek US Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delek US Holdings, Inc. Quote
Delek has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Delek US Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Delek US Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Delek US Holdings, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles
Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>
Click to get this free report
Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.