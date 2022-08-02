Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR: This discount variety retail stores chain carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Dollar Tree, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dollar Tree, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dollar Tree, Inc. Quote

Dollar Tree has a PEG ratio of 1.31 compared with 1.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dollar Tree, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dollar Tree, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dollar Tree, Inc. Quote

Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 93.5% over the last 60 days.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delek US Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delek US Holdings, Inc. Quote

Delek has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Delek US Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.