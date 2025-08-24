The Best Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

Key Points Amazon is an e-commerce and cloud computing leader with strong growth ahead.

Growth stocks have been leading the market higher for the past two decades, and at this point, there is nothing to suggest that won't continue. Two of the best sectors to find attractive growth stocks are the technology and consumer spaces.

Let's look at three growth stocks I'd buy right now.

Amazon

Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) growth isn't just about driving revenue at this point, it's about operating leverage. The company rose to become the dominant player in e-commerce largely due to its warehouse and logistics investments. Today, it is using artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to further press its lead and become more efficient.

Amazon now has more than 1 million robots working in its fulfillment facilities, with its DeepFleet AI model coordinating their movements to increase productivity. Many of its newer robots can do more than just carry items; some can identify damaged goods before they are shipped, while others can repair themselves.

Meanwhile, the company is also using AI to reduce shipping times and miles driven. AI can now decide a wide range of actions, including which warehouse holds a product, to the best route, to the exact drop-off point for a package. This all helps the company lower costs and become more efficient, which is leading to strong operating leverage. This could be seen last quarter with its North American operating income climbing 47% on just 11% revenue growth.

At the same time, Amazon's cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), remains its biggest revenue growth driver. The cloud computing industry as whole is soaring, and AWS remains the market leader with a nearly 30% share. While its growth is not as fast as some competitors, AWS is still growing quickly and remains capacity-constrained, with demand outstripping supply.

The company's AI services continue to attract customers, who use its Bedrock and SageMaker services to build and deploy AI models and tools that can be run on its infrastructure. Meanwhile, Amazon is also getting into agentic AI, with Strands helping customers develop their own AI agents and its AgentCore platform letting them run in a safe environment.

Between AWS' growth and the increasing efficiency of its e-commerce operations, Amazon looks well positioned for the long term.

Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is one of the best growth stories in the entire consumer space. As many restaurant operators struggled with same-store sales last quarter, Dutch Bros continued to thrive. However, the best may be yet to come.

The company's mobile ordering system is still relatively new, and is already starting to lead to incremental sales. Meanwhile, it's just begun to offer hot food items in select stores. A lack of food options during the breakfast daypart has depressed sales, so this is a huge opportunity. As an example of how big it could be, food is nearly 20% of Starbucks' sales, but less than 2% of Dutch Bros.

That said, Dutch Bros is an expansion story more than anything else. Its drive-thru-focused, small-footprint model allows rapid expansion without heavy capital outlays. The chain recently passed 1,000 locations and aims for more than 2,000 by 2029 and 7,000 over the long term. Despite their small size, Dutch Bros locations bring in some serious revenue, with average unit volumes surpassing $2 million annually.

Between its same-store sales drivers and long runway for expansion, Dutch Bros is a top growth stock to buy.

GitLab

Despite its strong, consistent revenue growth of greater than 25%, GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) shares have struggled this year as investors worry about the impact of AI on its business. However, the company is using AI to turn its software development solution into an end-to-end workflow platform.

Its platform now handles testing, deployment, monitoring, and security, freeing up developers to focus on coding. Its Duo Agent platform, introduced in GitLab 18, now automates much of the work that used to take hours. Historically, only about 20% of a developer's time was spent writing actual code, so automating the remaining workflow increases productivity across teams.

As a result, GitLab's platform is becoming increasingly more valuable. And while there has been a fear that AI would lead to fewer coders, thus far, it has hastened more software development. Meanwhile, more and more customers are opting for GitLab's higher-tier services and AI add-on solutions, while it's also formed partnerships with the likes of Amazon and Anthropic.

In a world where AI is changing how software is being built, GitLab's platform is becoming increasingly essential. The company could also eventually shift from a seat-based model to consumption-based pricing, unlocking additional growth potential. That all makes it a solid option to buy right now.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in GitLab. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, GitLab, and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends Dutch Bros. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

