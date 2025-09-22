Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22nd:

PHINIA Inc. PHIN: This company that provides fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions for both internal combustion engine vehicles and industrial applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

PHINIA has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hasbro, Inc. HAS: This play and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Hasbro has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Primoris Services Corporation PRIM: This infrastructure services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Primoris Services has a PEG ratio of 2.05 compared with 5.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

