Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Nov. 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today Nov. 21st:

Micron Technology MU: This company which has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Micron Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 1.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Skillsoft SKIL: This company, which delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 519.3% over the last 60 days.

Skillsoft has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 0.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alarm.com ALRM: This company which offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Alarm.com has a PEG ratio of 1.51 compared with 2.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

