Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:

Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB: This company which engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Limbach Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote

Limbach has a PEG ratio of 2.50 compared with 3.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Limbach Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote

Unisys Corporation UIS: These information technology solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 132% over the last 60 days.

Unisys Corporation Price and Consensus

Unisys Corporation price-consensus-chart | Unisys Corporation Quote

Unisys has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 1.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Unisys Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Unisys Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Unisys Corporation Quote

BGC Group, Inc. BGC: This brokerage and financial technology company which through its various affiliates, specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange, Equities, Energy and Commodities, Shipping and Futures carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

BGC Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGC Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Group, Inc. Quote

BGC has a PEG ratio of 0.31 compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BGC Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BGC Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | BGC Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unisys Corporation (UIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.