Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:

Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB: This company which engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Limbach has a PEG ratio of 2.49 compared with 3.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Broadcom Inc. AVGO: These company which is a premier designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Broadcom has a PEG ratio of 1.62 compared with 12.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BGC Group, Inc. BGC: This brokerage and financial technology company which through its various affiliates, specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange, Equities, Energy and Commodities, Shipping and Futures carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

BGC has a PEG ratio of 0.31 compared with 1.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

