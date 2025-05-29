Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 29th:

Encompass Health EHC This integrated healthcare services provider that offers facility-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Encompass Health Corporation Price and Consensus

Encompass Health Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encompass Health Corporation Quote

Encompass Health has a PEG ratio of 2.43 compared with 2.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Encompass Health Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Encompass Health Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Encompass Health Corporation Quote

Juniper Networks JNPR: This company which is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Juniper Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Juniper Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Juniper Networks, Inc. Quote

Juniper Networks has a PEG ratio of 1.39 compared with 3.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Juniper Networks, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Juniper Networks, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Juniper Networks, Inc. Quote

European Wax Center EWCZ: This personal care franchise brand which offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 110.3% over the last 60 days.

European Wax Center, Inc. Price and Consensus

European Wax Center, Inc. price-consensus-chart | European Wax Center, Inc. Quote

European Wax Center has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 3.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

European Wax Center, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

European Wax Center, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | European Wax Center, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.