Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 1st:

Griffon GFF: These company which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of consumer and professional, and home and building products including garage doors, shutters, materials for disposable diapers and disposable health care products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Griffon has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Broadcom AVGO These company which is a premier designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Broadcom has a PEG ratio of 1.53 compared with 12.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Southwest GasSWX: This energy holding company that provides natural gas services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Southwest Gas has a PEG ratio of 2.03 compared with 2.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

