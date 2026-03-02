Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 2nd:

Air France-KLM AFLYY: This airline company, which is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic and cargo activity and is also one of the world's major maintenance service providers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Air France-KLM SA Price and Consensus

Air France-KLM SA price-consensus-chart | Air France-KLM SA Quote

Air France-KLM has a PEG ratio of 0.09 compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Air France-KLM SA PEG Ratio (TTM)

Air France-KLM SA peg-ratio-ttm | Air France-KLM SA Quote

HubSpot HUBS: This company, which provides inbound marketing and sales application over the cloud, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

HubSpot, Inc. Price and Consensus

HubSpot, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HubSpot, Inc. Quote

HubSpot has a PEG ratio of 1.16 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

HubSpot, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

HubSpot, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | HubSpot, Inc. Quote

Sanmina SANM: This company, which is a global provider of electronics contract manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus

Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote

Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sanmina Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sanmina Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Sanmina Corporation Quote

