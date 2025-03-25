Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI: This company that manufactures frequency and spectrum control products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

M-tron has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.3% over the last 60 days.

Brinker has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 2.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI: This company that provides SaaS shipping solutions, mailing innovation, and financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 2.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

