Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:

BGC Group, Inc. BGC: This brokerage and financial technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

BGC Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGC Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Group, Inc. Quote

BGC has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BGC Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BGC Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | BGC Group, Inc. Quote

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM: This infrastructure solutions provider for communications, data center, and entertainment networks carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.3% over the last 60 days.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Quote

CommScope has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 0.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Quote

Dana DAN: This company which is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Dana Incorporated Price and Consensus

Dana Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Dana Incorporated Quote

Dana has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 1.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dana Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dana Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | Dana Incorporated Quote

