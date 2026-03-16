Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16:

Mistras Group, Inc. MG: This industrial testing and inspection services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Mistras Group Inc Price and Consensus

Mistras Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Mistras Group Inc Quote

Mistras Group has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Mistras Group Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Mistras Group Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Mistras Group Inc Quote

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR: This oilfield services company carriesa Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

National Energy Services Reunited Price and Consensus

National Energy Services Reunited price-consensus-chart | National Energy Services Reunited Quote

National Energy Services Reunited has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

National Energy Services Reunited PEG Ratio (TTM)

National Energy Services Reunited peg-ratio-ttm | National Energy Services Reunited Quote

TTEC Holdings, Inc. TTEC: This customer experience services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TeleTech Holdings, Inc. Quote

TTEC has a PEG ratio of 0.31 compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | TeleTech Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top-ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

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TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mistras Group Inc (MG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.