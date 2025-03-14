Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14:
Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI: This technology-driven company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus
Pitney Bowes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote
Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 2.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Pitney Bowes Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Pitney Bowes Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote
Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This casual dining restaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.8% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 2.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Brinker International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Brinker International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA: This specialty chemicals company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Price and Consensus
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Quote
Axalta Coating Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top-ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"
Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.
This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.