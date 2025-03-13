Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 13:

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI: This frequency control company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

M-tron Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dana Incorporated DAN: This vehicle and industrial energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Dana Incorporated has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 1.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This infrastructure and transportation solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.05 compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

