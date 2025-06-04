Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 4th:

Juniper Networks JNPR: This company which is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Juniper Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Juniper Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Juniper Networks, Inc. Quote

Juniper Networks has a PEG ratio of 1.39 compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Juniper Networks, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Juniper Networks, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Juniper Networks, Inc. Quote

Encompass Health EHC: This integrated healthcare service provider which offers facility-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Encompass Health Corporation Price and Consensus

Encompass Health Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encompass Health Corporation Quote

Encompass Health has a PEG ratio of 2.47 compared with 2.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Encompass Health Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Encompass Health Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Encompass Health Corporation Quote

Unisys UIS: This worldwide technology services and solutions company which has expertise in consulting, systems integration, outsourcing, infrastructure, and server technology to help our clients achieve secure business operations, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 132% over the last 60 days.

Unisys Corporation Price and Consensus

Unisys Corporation price-consensus-chart | Unisys Corporation Quote

Unisys has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 2.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Unisys Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Unisys Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Unisys Corporation Quote

