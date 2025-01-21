Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

nCino, Inc. NCNO: This software-as-a-service company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

nCino has a PEG ratio of 2.03 compared with 2.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Flutter Entertainment plc FLUT: This sports betting and gaming company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Flutter has a PEG ratio of 0.58 compared with 1.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

