Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Jan. 14

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, Jan. 14:

Dollar General Corporation DG: This discount retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Dollar General Corporation Price and Consensus

Dollar General Corporation price-consensus-chart | Dollar General Corporation Quote

Dollar General Corporation has a PEG ratio of 2.71 compared with 3.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dollar General Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dollar General Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Dollar General Corporation Quote

Dycom Industries, Inc. DY: This specialty contracting services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Dycom Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dycom Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.78 compared with 3.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof B.

Dycom Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dycom Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote

Micron Technology, Inc. MU: This semiconductor company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 82.6% over the last 60 days.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Micron Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A

Micron Technology, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Micron Technology, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.