Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Jan. 13

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, Jan. 13:

Ciena Corporation CIEN: This network technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

Ciena Corporation Price and Consensus

Ciena Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ciena Corporation Quote

Ciena Corporation has a PEG ratio of 1.04 compared with 5.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ciena Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ciena Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Ciena Corporation Quote

Skillsoft Corp. SKIL: This digital learning solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Skillsoft Corp. Price and Consensus

Skillsoft Corp. price-consensus-chart | Skillsoft Corp. Quote

Skillsoft has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof B.

Skillsoft Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Skillsoft Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Skillsoft Corp. Quote

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. FET: This energy equipment and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31% over the last 60 days.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Quote

Forum Energy Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.