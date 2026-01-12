Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Jan. 12

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, Jan. 12:

Dollar General Corporation DG: This discount retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Dollar General Corporation Price and Consensus

Dollar General Corporation price-consensus-chart | Dollar General Corporation Quote

Dollar General Corporation has a PEG ratio of 2.60 compared with 3.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dollar General Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dollar General Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Dollar General Corporation Quote

Dycom Industries, Inc. DY: This specialty contracting services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Dycom Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dycom Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote

Dycom Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.06 compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof B.

Dycom Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dycom Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote

Micron Technology, Inc. MU: This semiconductor company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 89% over the last 60 days.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Micron Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Micron Technology, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Micron Technology, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.