Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 9th:

Ciena CIEN: This company which is a leading provider of optical networking equipment, software and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

Ciena has a PEG ratio of 1.23 compared with 5.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Casey's General Stores CASY: This company which operates convenience stores that provide a wide variety of merchandise, including groceries, prepared food, snacks, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, school supplies, housewares, pet supplies and automotive supplies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Casey's General Stores has a PEG ratio of 2.33 compared with 2.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Skillsoft SKIL: This company which delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Skillsoft has a PEG ratio of 0.17 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

