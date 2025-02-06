Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 6th:

Pilgrim's Pride PPC: This company which is engaged in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of frozen, fresh as well as value-added chicken products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Pilgrim's Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.19 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Brinker International EAT: This company which owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants under Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.7% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 4.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Brinker International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Brinker International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

Boot Barn BOOT: This company which operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Quote

Boot Barn has a PEG ratio of 1.26 compared with 1.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.