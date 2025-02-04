Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 4th:

Boot Barn BOOT: This company which operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn has a PEG ratio of 1.27 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Brinker International EAT: This company which owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.7% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 4.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KT KT: This company which provides telecommunication services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

KT has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

