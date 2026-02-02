Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2:

Dollar General Corporation DG: This discount retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Dollar General Corporation Price and Consensus

Dollar General Corporation price-consensus-chart | Dollar General Corporation Quote

Dollar General has a PEG ratio of 2.61 comparedwith 3.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof B.

Dollar General Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dollar General Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Dollar General Corporation Quote

Ciena Corporation CIEN: This network technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Ciena Corporation Price and Consensus

Ciena Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ciena Corporation Quote

Ciena has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 5.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ciena Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ciena Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Ciena Corporation Quote

Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY: This convenience retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus

Casey's General Stores, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Casey's General Stores, Inc. Quote

Casey's General Stores has a PEG ratio of 2.14 compared with 2.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Casey's General Stores, Inc. Quote

