Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 25th:

BJ's Restaurants BJRI: This company which owns and operates a chain of high-end casual dining restaurants in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Restaurants has a PEG ratio of 1.8 compared with 3.6 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Brinker International EAT: This company which owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants under Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 3.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Flutter Entertainment PLC FLUT: This company which is an online sports betting and iGaming operator, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Flutter Entertainment has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

