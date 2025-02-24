Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 24th:

The Greenbrier Companies GBX: This company which is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) PEG Ratio (TTM)

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) peg-ratio-ttm | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

Dana DAN: This company which is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Dana Incorporated Price and Consensus

Dana Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Dana Incorporated Quote

Dana has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 1.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dana Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dana Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | Dana Incorporated Quote

Patria Investments Limited PAX: This private market investment firms principally in Latin America which offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its currrent year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Patria Investments Limited Price and Consensus

Patria Investments Limited price-consensus-chart | Patria Investments Limited Quote

Patria Investments Limited has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Patria Investments Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Patria Investments Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Patria Investments Limited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dana Incorporated (DAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.