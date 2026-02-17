Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17:

Western Digital Corporation WDC: This data storage devices and solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

Western Digital has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sanmina Corporation SANM: This integrated manufacturing solutions and components, products and repair company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LATAM Airlines Group LTM: This passenger and cargo airlines company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

LATAM has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

