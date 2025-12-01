Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Dec.1

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 1:

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. ALRM: This IoT and solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Alarm.com Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.63 compared with 3.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Micron Technology, Inc. MU: This semiconductor company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Alarm.com Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof B.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD: This dredging services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 2.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

