Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Dec. 23

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 23:

Ciena Corporation CIEN: This network technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Ciena has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 5.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. ALRM: This IoT solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Alarm.com has a PEG ratio of 1.66 compared with 2.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof B.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD: This dredging company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a PEG ratio of 1.03 compared with 3.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

