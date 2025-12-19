Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Dec. 19

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 19:

The Allstate Corporation ALL: This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Allstate has a PEG ratio of 0.39 compared with 1.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD: This dredging services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a PEG ratio of 1.01 compared with 2.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. ALRM:This IoT and solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Alarm.com has a PEG ratio of 1.65 compared with 2.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

