Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH: This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

SharkNinja, Inc. SN: This product design and technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

SharkNinja has a PEG ratio of 1.23 compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom equipment manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

