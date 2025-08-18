Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 18th:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor ZWS: This company which is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Price and Consensus

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor price-consensus-chart | Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Quote

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a PEG ratio of 2.40 compared with 4.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor PEG Ratio (TTM)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor peg-ratio-ttm | Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Quote

Shinhan Financial Group Co SHG: This largest financial services company in Korea, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price-consensus-chart | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

Shinhan Financial Group has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd PEG Ratio (TTM)

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd peg-ratio-ttm | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

PTC PTC: This software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

PTC Inc. Price and Consensus

PTC Inc. price-consensus-chart | PTC Inc. Quote

PTC has a PEG ratio of 1.77 compared with 2.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PTC Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PTC Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PTC Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PTC Inc. (PTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (ZWS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.