Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:

Blue Bird Corporation BLBD: This school buses company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Blue Bird Corporation Price and Consensus

Blue Bird Corporation price-consensus-chart | Blue Bird Corporation Quote

Blue Bird has a PEG ratio of 0.26 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Blue Bird Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Blue Bird Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Blue Bird Corporation Quote

CRA International, Inc. CRAI: This economic, financial, and management consulting company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Charles River Associates Price and Consensus

Charles River Associates price-consensus-chart | Charles River Associates Quote

CRA has a PEG ratio of 1.47 compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Charles River Associates PEG Ratio (TTM)

Charles River Associates peg-ratio-ttm | Charles River Associates Quote

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Charles River Associates (CRAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.