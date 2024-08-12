Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:

Daktronics, Inc. DAKT: This electronic display systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.

Daktronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Daktronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Daktronics, Inc. Quote

Daktronics has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 0.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Daktronics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Daktronics, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Daktronics, Inc. Quote

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This critical digital infrastructure technologies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 3.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Vertiv Holdings Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vertiv Holdings Co. peg-ratio-ttm | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL: This cruise-line company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

Royal Caribbean has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

