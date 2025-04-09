Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today April 9th:

Pitney Bowes PBI: This global technology company which is powering billions of transactions - physical and digital - in the connected and borderless world of commerce., carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI: This company which designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

M-tron Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Option Care Health OPCH: These company which provides infusion and home care management solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Option Care Health has a PEG ratio of 1.74 compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

