Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6:

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR: This oilfield services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

National Energy Services Reunited Price and Consensus

National Energy Services Reunited price-consensus-chart | National Energy Services Reunited Quote

National Energy Services has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

National Energy Services Reunited PEG Ratio (TTM)

National Energy Services Reunited peg-ratio-ttm | National Energy Services Reunited Quote

Mistras Group, Inc. MG: This industrial testing and inspection services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Mistras Group Inc Price and Consensus

Mistras Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Mistras Group Inc Quote

Mistras Group has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 1.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Mistras Group Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Mistras Group Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Mistras Group Inc Quote

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA: This data center-scale AI infrastructure company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

NVDIA has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 5.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof B.

NVIDIA Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

NVIDIA Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mistras Group Inc (MG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.