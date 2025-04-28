Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today April 28th:

Limbach LMB: These company which engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Limbach Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote

Limbach has a PEG ratio of 2.24 compared with 3.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Limbach Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote

Alps Electric APELY: This Japan-based company which is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.

Alps Electric Price and Consensus

Alps Electric price-consensus-chart | Alps Electric Quote

Alps Electric has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alps Electric PEG Ratio (TTM)

Alps Electric peg-ratio-ttm | Alps Electric Quote

Broadcom AVGO: This company which is a premier designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) based devices and analog III-V based products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Broadcom Inc. Price and Consensus

Broadcom Inc. price-consensus-chart | Broadcom Inc. Quote

Broadcom has a PEG ratio of 29.15 compared with 94.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Broadcom Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Broadcom Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Broadcom Inc. Quote

