Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24:

Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH: This home and alternate site infusion services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Option Care Health has a PEG ratio of 1.75 compared with 2.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM: This infrastructure solutions provider for communications, data center, and entertainment networkscarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days.

CommScope Holding Company has a PEG ratio of 0.19 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JD.com JD: This company which operates as an online direct sales company in China carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

