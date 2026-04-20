Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20:

H World Group Limited HTHT: This hotel franchise based out of China carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

H World Group has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 1.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Mistras Group, Inc. MG: This industrial testing and inspection services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Mistras Group Inc Price and Consensus

Mistras Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Mistras Group Inc Quote

Mistras has a PEG ratio of 1.06 compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof B.

Mistras Group Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Mistras Group Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Mistras Group Inc Quote

Five Below, Inc. FIVE: This company that operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Five Below, Inc. Price and Consensus

Five Below, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Five Below, Inc. Quote

Five Below has a PEG ratio of 1.80 compared with 2.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

Five Below, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Five Below, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Five Below, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

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H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (HTHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mistras Group Inc (MG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.