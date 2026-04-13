Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13:

Lifetime Brands, Inc. LCUT: This company, which is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of branded kitchenware, tableware, and other home solution products for use in the home, and market in the United States and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lifetime Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote

Lifetime Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote

Five Below, Inc. FIVE: This specialty value chain retailer, that provides a wide range of premium quality and trendy merchandise for $5 or below, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Five Below, Inc. Price and Consensus

Five Below, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Five Below, Inc. Quote

Five Below has a PEG ratio of 1.67 compared with 2.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Five Below, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Five Below, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Five Below, Inc. Quote

National EnergyServicesReunited Corp. NESR: This company, which is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

National Energy Services Reunited Price and Consensus

National Energy Services Reunited price-consensus-chart | National Energy Services Reunited Quote

National Energy Services has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

National Energy Services Reunited PEG Ratio (TTM)

National Energy Services Reunited peg-ratio-ttm | National Energy Services Reunited Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

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Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.