Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13:
Lifetime Brands, Inc. LCUT: This company, which is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of branded kitchenware, tableware, and other home solution products for use in the home, and market in the United States and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.
Lifetime Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lifetime Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote
Lifetime Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Lifetime Brands, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Lifetime Brands, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote
Five Below, Inc. FIVE: This specialty value chain retailer, that provides a wide range of premium quality and trendy merchandise for $5 or below, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Five Below, Inc. Price and Consensus
Five Below, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Five Below, Inc. Quote
Five Below has a PEG ratio of 1.67 compared with 2.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Five Below, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Five Below, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Five Below, Inc. Quote
National EnergyServicesReunited Corp. NESR: This company, which is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
National Energy Services Reunited Price and Consensus
National Energy Services Reunited price-consensus-chart | National Energy Services Reunited Quote
National Energy Services has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
National Energy Services Reunited PEG Ratio (TTM)
National Energy Services Reunited peg-ratio-ttm | National Energy Services Reunited Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.