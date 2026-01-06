The Best Growth ETFs to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Key Points

If you're looking to start out investing, putting your money into an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on growth stocks can be a great way to start. Growth stocks are the shares of companies that are growing their revenue and profits more quickly than the overall market. While growth stocks can come from any sector, they tend to be bunched up in the technology and consumer discretionary sectors.

Growth stocks have helped lead the market higher for much of the last decade. In fact, they have outperformed value stocks in eight of the last 10 years, often by a wide margin. With artificial intelligence (AI) looking like it is still in its early days, there is a good chance that growth and technology stocks will continue to lead the market over the next decade, as well.

Growth ETFs are a simple way for investors to own a portfolio of top growth stocks. They are also an easy way to implement a dollar-cost averaging strategy. This is simply investing a set amount each month, regardless of whether the market is doing well or poorly. While investing $1,000 is a great start, investing $1,000 each month over the long haul can help you build long-term wealth.

Let's look at three growth ETFs to consider investing in today.

The Vanguard Growth ETF

The Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) essentially tracks the growth side of the S&P 500 index. The fund is heavily weighted toward tech stocks, with more than 60% of its holdings in the sector. Meanwhile, its top three holdings of Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft comprise about a third of its portfolio.

The ETF has been a strong performer over the years. It's produced an average annual return of 17.5% over the past decade, and it's been even better more recently, with a yearly average return of 32.5% over the past three years. The fund once again outperformed in 2025 with a 19.4% gain.

The Invesco QQQ Trust

One of the top index-ETF performers in 2025 was once again the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), which gained 20.8% for the year. The ETF, which tracks the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index, has consistently beaten the S&P 500 over the years. In fact, over a 12-month rolling period, it's bested the benchmark index nearly 88% of the time over the last decade.

While it has similar top 10 holdings as the Vanguard Growth ETF, it's not quite as top-heavy. Meanwhile, you're getting a who's who of top AI names with its top 10 holdings.

As of the end of November, the ETF has a 19.3% average annual return over the last 10 years and is up 29.3% on average over the past three years.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

If you're looking to focus just on AI stocks, the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AIQ) is a great option. The fund also gives investors a different look, as the ETF will also invest in stocks outside the U.S. While U.S. stocks make up nearly 70% of its portfolio, it has several international stocks in its top 10 holdings, including Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Alibaba, and SK Hynix.

The ETF has performed well in recent years, with a 36.4% average annual return over the past three years. Meanwhile, it was up 32% in 2025.

The Ark Innovation ETF

For investors looking for a growth ETF that is actively managed, the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is a solid option, although it does tend to carry more volatility. The fund is managed by Cathie Wood, who is looking for companies with potential disruptive technology. Wood likes to make big bets and holds fewer than 50 stocks in the portfolio.

The ETF crushed the market in 2025, with a 35.5% return. Meanwhile, it has had yearly returns of 50% or more three times in the past 10 years, although it did see a bad stretch in 2021 and 2022, before the fund rebounded. That said, the ETF is not for the faint of heart.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Invesco QQQ Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

