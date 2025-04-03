Best Gold Stocks in 2025… So Far

Not all that glitters is gold, but many investors flock toward shiny precious metals when uncertainty strikes.

Markets are off to a rocky start in 2025, with U.S. stocks entering a quick correction following an all-time high in February. The S&P 500 is lagging behind international equities to a degree not seen in years, and consumer surveys are showing souring sentiment amidst sticky inflation, tariff fears, and geopolitical tension.

So far, gold is doing what it’s supposed to be doing in turbulent times—hitting new highs. The price per ounce soared above $3100 for the first time during the last week of March, putting year-to-date gains over 15%. With uncertainty likely to linger throughout the year, investors might be wise to fortify their portfolios.

Keep reading to learn more about why gold continues to shine—and why Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM), Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO), and Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) are three of the best gold stocks to watch in 2025.

Why Gold Is Outshining Uncertainty

It’s rare for a single issue to inflate the price of gold, which has long been considered a safe haven asset. Why is gold ripping higher now? Here are a few reasons investors have grown cautious:

Inflation is proving stickier than expected, particularly in its final stages.

Expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts are diminishing due to persistent inflation and potential tariffs.

A correction in U.S. stocks is driving investors to seek alternative assets.

Supply from miners remains limited while demand from investors and institutions continues to grow.

If these factors remain, gold may have more room to run in 2025. But how can investors get exposure without owning bullion? We’ve selected three of the best gold stocks that provide exposure to gold without you needing to hold and store it yourself.

3 Best Gold Stocks of 2025 (So Far)

Holding bullion isn’t just tedious; it requires storage costs and produces hefty tax bills. If you don’t want the hassle of owning physical gold, consider the following companies:

1. Newmont: A Global Gold Powerhouse With Diversified Metals Exposure

With a market cap topping $54 billion, Newmont has one of the world's most significant arrays of mining facilities, with operations on three continents. In addition to gold mining, Newmont harvests silver, lead, zinc, and copper.

Newmont’s valuation makes it an attractive stock to own while gold is soaring. Shares currently trade at 14x forward earnings, and analysts have a consensus price target of $53.16, indicating a potential upside of 10% from the current price.

The company's strong performance in 2025 so far can be attributed to its diversified revenue streams, operational efficiency, and recent upticks in gold prices that have bolstered margins.

Newmont's consistent production volume and strategic acquisitions have helped it weather market volatility and outperform peers.

2. Rio Tinto: A Multinational Mining Giant Rebounding in 2025

Rio Tinto is a diversified mining company with a large market cap and operations in precious metals, energy commodities, and building materials like iron and aluminum. It is even larger than Newmont, with a $75 billion market cap and more than $56 billion in annual sales.

The company has some of the best margins in the business (21.5% profit margins in its most recent report) and has an enticing 9.3 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. The stock is also a consensus Buy with an average price target more than 20% above current levels.

RIO stock has dropped 14% in the last six months, but the company has strong fundamentals, and the price has rebounded 4% to start 2025. This rebound reflects renewed investor confidence as commodity prices stabilize and Rio Tinto leverages its scale and capital discipline.

Despite short-term setbacks, its strong cash flow, robust dividend policy, and balanced exposure to precious and industrial metals have positioned it well amid rising demand for gold as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

3. Barrick Gold: A Legacy Miner With Modern Momentum

Barrick Gold is one of the world’s oldest gold miners, operating on four continents and producing nearly $14 billion in annual revenue. Barrick trades at just 13x forward earnings, and its stock has ridden the gold rally to a 23% year-to-date gain.

The company received three analyst upgrades in March, and the new consensus price target projects upside of more than 20% from today’s price.

The company’s standout performance is driven by a combination of efficient operations, expanding gold reserves, and strong earnings momentum.

Its low valuation compared to peers has attracted value-focused investors, while its global footprint and strategic cost-cutting measures have amplified profitability during the gold price rally.

What Could Drive Gold Stocks Higher (or Lower) This Year?

Despite the massive size of its market, gold can be a volatile asset, especially if a cloudy economic picture suddenly crystallizes. Here are a few factors that could shift gold’s outlook—either to the upside or downside—in 2025:

An economic slowdown prompts the Federal Reserve to cut rates more aggressively, boosting equities and pushing gold prices lower.

Persistent inflation and new tariffs keep the Fed on pause—or even lead to rate hikes—fueling stock market volatility and increasing demand for safe-haven assets like gold.

Advancements in ESG-friendly mining, exploration breakthroughs, or a surge in M&A activity improve profit margins and drive gold stock valuations higher.

Should You Invest in Gold Stocks Now?

It’s natural to feel defensive during uncertain times, but reacting emotionally to market volatility can derail your long-term investment strategy.

If you’re investing for a retirement that’s still two decades away, dumping stocks during a market correction in favor of gold might do more harm than good. A better approach is to allocate a portion of your portfolio to gold and rebalance periodically rather than making drastic shifts based on short-term market moves.

Before investing in the best gold stocks, consider your risk tolerance and activity level. If you don’t plan on frequently rebalancing, volatile mining stocks may not suit your portfolio. A mix of miners and firms holding physical gold (like the SDPR Gold Shares ETF) provides a way to diversify without adding excess risk. Additionally, you could consider gold against other commodities like silver or oil or even defensive stock sectors like consumer staples or utilities.

