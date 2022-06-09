Best ETF Ideas for the Second Half of 2022

(0:45) - Breaking Down The Stock Market's Recent Volatility

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Matthew Bartolini, Head of SPDR Americas Research at State Street Global Advisors. We discuss the market outlook and investing strategies for the second half of 2022.

This year has been very challenging for investors, as concerns regarding surging inflation, rising rates, and a potential economic slowdown continue to weigh on stocks.

It remains to be seen whether the Fed will be able to tame inflation without sending the US economy into a recession, but a lot of bad news is already baked into stock prices. If the central bank succeeds in engineering a softish landing, we could see a gradual recovery in the market later this year.

Matt recommends three strategies for the second half of 2022: 1) emphasize high-quality value in the core, 2) limit duration in pursuit of real income and 3) consider inflation-sensitive alternatives.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactor ETF QUS seeks to invest in high-quality and attractively valued firms. Apple AAPL and Microsoft MSFT are its top holdings.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF SDY selects companies that have consistently increased their dividend for at least 20 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil XOM and Chevron CVX are among the top holdings.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF SPYV holds stocks that exhibit the strongest value characteristics. Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) and Johnson & Johnson JNJ are its top holdings.

For adding exposure to inflation sensitive assets, investors could consider the SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF RLY or the SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF GNR.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

