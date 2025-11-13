The Best Energy Stock to Hold in Uncertain Times

Key Points

Investing in the energy sector is volatile by nature and prone to big price swings in oil and gas prices.

To minimize that impact, investors should consider owning large, diversified, global energy producers that provide the most stable results.

A predictable and growing income stream is also an important consideration for long-term success in the sector.

10 stocks we like better than ExxonMobil ›

One of the most important things investors considering a stake in the energy sector need to know is that it is highly sensitive to macroeconomic cycles and swings in oil and gas prices.

With that in mind, and relative safety within the sector seen as a priority, then it makes sense to consider a large, stable, globally diversified and integrated energy business like ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). The Texas-based multinational giant has proven its ability to navigate challenges since it was founded in 1870, as well as a long history of returning profits to shareholders.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Why ExxonMobil?

For starters, few energy producers in the world can match Exxon's size, scope, and diversification, starting with its $500 billion market cap and over $325 billion in annual sales -- both of which lead all 21 of its peers in the Energy Sector Select ETF.

There's also Exxon's mix of businesses, including "upstream" exploration and production operations, as well as its "downstream" refining, marketing, and petrochemical products. It's a combination that gives the company some cushion from fluctuating commodity prices compared to smaller players.

Lastly, there's Exxon's dividend and share buyback program, which saw $4.2 billion of dividends and another $5.1 billion of stock repurchases take place in Q3 alone. Additionally, the company announced that it had increased its dividend for the 43rd consecutive year. As a result, ExxonMobil maintained its coveted spot as the largest of just two energy sector companies (the other is Chevron) currently included in the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® ETF (Dividend Aristocrats® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC), a portfolio of stocks that have all raised their annual payout for at least 25 consecutive years.

In summing up the company's latest quarterly results, ExxonMobil chairman and CEO Darren Woods perhaps said it best: "No one else in our industry is executing at this scale, with this level of innovation, or delivering this kind of value."

Should you invest $1,000 in ExxonMobil right now?

Before you buy stock in ExxonMobil, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ExxonMobil wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $624,230!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,187,967!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Matthew Nesto has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron and ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.