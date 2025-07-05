The Best Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

Key Points Even Warren Buffett appreciates the power of dividend stocks.

These companies sport meaningful payouts and promising prospects.

See which ones might be good fits for your portfolio now.

Savvy investors know not to overlook the power of dividends. And Warren Buffett, arguably the savviest investor of all, appreciates dividends, too. (Ironically, though, his company, Berkshire Hathaway, doesn't yet pay one!) As of early this year, Berkshire Hathaway's investments in a handful of dividend-paying stocks were set to deliver some $4.5 billion in dividend income.

Here's a look at some promising dividend payers you might want to consider for your long-term stock portfolio. Some I already own, and the others I'm interested in buying at the moment, though things can change, of course. Whether you have $1,000 or $100,000 to invest, you might check some of these companies out.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. Pfizer

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is a dividend powerhouse, with a recent dividend yield of 7.1%. That payout has been growing, too, with the recent total annual dividend of $1.70 up from $1.52 in 2020 and $1.20 in 2016. The stock has been a poor performer in recent years, though, averaging annual gains of 1.84% over the past decade and an average annual loss of 17.71% over the past three years. Its future looks promising, though, as it has a big pipeline of drugs in development. And most or all of the pessimism surrounding it has already been factored into its low stock price. Its forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was recently 8.3, well below its five-year average of 10.2.

2. Caterpillar

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), a top maker of construction and mining equipment, sports a recent dividend yield of 1.56%. That might not sound exciting, but it's well above the S&P 500's recent dividend yield of around 1.25%. The company has been a solid long-term performer, too, with average annual gains of 17.6% over the past decade. And its dividend has been growing, with its recent total annual payout of $5.64 up from $4.28 in 2021 and $3.28 in 2018.

3. United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) recently sported a hefty dividend yield of 6.5% -- and it's been growing, too, albeit not rapidly in the last year or two. Still, the total recent payout of $6.54 is up from $3.64 in 2018. The stock hasn't been growing rapidly lately, either, with an average annual gain of 4.24% over the past decade.

Still, for those seeking income, the stock is paying generously while also growing in value. The continued growth of e-commerce bodes well for UPS, though our current uncertain economic environment isn't helping -- and Amazon is reducing the portion of its packages it sends via UPS.

4. Chevron

Chevron (NYSE: CVX), with a recent dividend yield of 4.78%, is looking good, too. Its dividend has been growing, up from a total annual payout of $4.76 in 2019 to $6.68 recently. Its stock's growth has been impressive over the past five years, averaging 14.2% annually, but that average is just 7.1% over the past decade. Still, bulls like the stock in part for its significant share buybacks, which deliver value for shareholders, and also for how it's diversified and built to last, involved in producing energy, pipeline operations, chemicals, and refining, among other things.

Consider some dividend-focused ETFs, too

These dividend-paying stocks are well worth considering, but you might want to consider investing in some dividend-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs), too. ETFs are funds that trade like stocks, and many are index funds, too, some focused on generating income for their shareholders. Here are a few you might look into further:

ETF Recent Yield 5-Year Avg. Annual Return 10-Year Avg. Annual Return iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ: PFF) 6.68% 3.22% 3.21% Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) 3.97% 13.34% 10.92% Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: FDVV) 3.02% 17.91% N/A Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM) 2.86% 14.60% 10.08%

However you do it, having some healthy and growing dividend-payers in your portfolio is likely to pay off.

Should you invest $1,000 in Pfizer right now?

Before you buy stock in Pfizer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Pfizer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $699,558!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $976,677!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Selena Maranjian has positions in Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Pfizer, and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Chevron, Pfizer, United Parcel Service, and Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.