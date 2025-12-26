The Best Dividend Stock to Buy With $50 Right Now

Key Points

Old Republic International's stock has seen significant growth over the last three years, but is still trading under $50 per share.

The insurance company increased its annual dividend for the 44th consecutive year in 2025.

Although it may have "old" in its name, dividend payouts from Old Republic International (NYSE: ORI) consistently reach new highs. Over the past four fiscal quarters, the insurance company has paid out $1.16 per share in dividends for investors, a 9.4% increase from the previous four-quarter period. And just recently, the insurer declared a special dividend of $2.50 per share set to pay out on Jan. 14, 2026, its highest payout in history and topping the $2 special payout from January 2025.

In addition to serving as a significant commercial underwriter in the U.S., Old Republic offers specialty insurance products, including commercial liability, accident and health coverage, and aviation insurance. The title insurance division helps protect lenders and homeowners and homebuyers during property transfers. Old Republic may not post the flashiest margins, but it reinforces its sustainability through a different lens.

Old Republic International focuses on long-term operational growth and dividends

In the third quarter of 2025, Old Republic reported net income of $279.5 million, down from $338.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year. However, net operating income -- which excludes gains or losses from investments -- rose from $182.7 million to $196.7 million over the same period. By excluding investment gains and losses, the company can highlight the underlying strength of its insurance operations and reduce the possibility of market-driven investment returns obscuring strength.

Old Republic's conservative long-game approach has benefited its stock throughout the last three years, with the share price rising roughly 90% over that period. The stock reached an all-time high of $46.64 on Nov. 26, and is up 25% for the year as I write this. Investment firm Piper Sandler raised its price target on the stock from $46 to $51, rating it as overweight and appearing optimistic that this dividend stock has considerable room for growth. I agree it's a best buy under $50.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.