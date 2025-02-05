Some days are better than others. This rings true for when to pay your bills, schedule important appointments and get your finances in order. One question you might be asking yourself in this process is what is the best day of the week to review your budget?

Everyone has different work schedules, family obligations and personal tasks to attend to, so the answer might not be a one-day-fits-all. However, some experts believe that there is one day you should try to aim for in this case.

Here is the best day of the week to review your budget, according to experts.

Try Sunday

“I find that Sunday is the most effective day for me to review my budget,” expressed Mike Kern, a certified public accountant (CPA) at FreeBudget. “One of the most important features of a budget is to track your actual expenses. I find that Sunday is the perfect day for doing this each week.”

Kern highlighted there is one reason that Sunday might work best to review your budget: “Most of my credit card transactions would have cleared by Sunday, so I have a relatively accurate picture of my spend for the week.”

However, Kern also noted that a second reason Sunday is a good pick is that it is “often a day of rest and therefore I have more time to focus and re-evaluate my previous week, and also plan for the upcoming week to course correct and make sure we’re sticking to our budget.”

Pick a Day That Works for You

“The best day of the week is arbitrary,” said Marcus Sturdivant, Sr., a financial advisor at Tristate Financial Advisors. “Some people work swing shifts where they are on four days, off three days, etc., public servants like firefighters who spend days at a time and manufacturing firms that have 12-hour shifts and follow X days on, Y days off. Not to mention retail employees, so, yeah the day should be one you can focus on, most people get one set day off a week.”

“Pick a day and make it static,” recommended Sturdivant, adding that a good day to review your budget might be two to three days before any funds come into your account. “Put this day as a reminder in your phone, or if you prefer analog, your physical calendar — also not when bills are due in these reminders.”

Focus on Consistency

Melissa Murphy Pavone, the founder at Mindful Financial Partners, agreed with Sturdivant that the day of the week matters less than how often you stick to your plan to make sure your finances are in order.

“When it comes to managing your finances, the best day to review your budget isn’t about choosing a specific day of the week — it’s about choosing a consistent day that fits your lifestyle and financial situation,” explained Murphy Pavone, noting that the key to financial success is not perfection, but routine.

“Instead of focusing on which day is ‘best,’ focus on consistency,” she encouraged. “Whether it’s weekly, biweekly or monthly, having a regular money check-in is what truly makes a difference. Set a recurring reminder, make it part of your routine, and over time, you’ll build financial confidence and clarity.

“At the end of the day, the best day to review your budget is the day that works for you — and the day you won’t skip!”

