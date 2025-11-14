The Best Cryptocurrency to Hold in Uncertain Times

Key Points

Cryptocurrencies are volatile and can plummet during market downturns.

As the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has been through the most bear markets.

It has consistently gone on to new highs so far.

Most cryptocurrencies are risky, volatile assets that can lose a significant amount of value during bear markets. Although none of them are completely safe, some are safer than others.

For my money, the best cryptocurrency during uncertain times is Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). It may still take a hit, but history has shown that it's the most likely to survive and eventually bounce back.

No cryptocurrency is as resilient as Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the oldest cryptocurrency, having launched in 2009. It's also the most successful, with a market cap of over $2 trillion. It accounts for nearly 60% of the entire crypto market as of Nov. 11.

Cryptocurrency has had several bear markets over those 16 years. Bitcoin has weathered all of them and gone on to new highs after each one. Not every major cryptocurrency can say that. XRP, even after seeing its price skyrocket in 2024 and 2025, still hasn't topped its all-time high from 2018. Dogecoin hasn't come close to the value it reached in 2021.

Since Bitcoin leads the crypto market, it also tends to recover from downturns more quickly. Its performance compared to Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, is a good example. After a three-year downturn, Bitcoin started setting new record highs again in 2024. Ethereum didn't top its 2021 value until August 2025.

To reiterate, no cryptocurrency investment is completely safe. You should always exercise caution when investing in Bitcoin and any other cryptocurrency by only making it a small portion of your portfolio. Make sure you're also prepared to hold through volatility and market downturns to give your portfolio time to recover.

Lyle Daly has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.